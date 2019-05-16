La princesa Marta Luisa de Noruega ha encontrado de nuevo el amor y ha querido hacer oficial su relación compartiendo en las redes una bonita declaración de amor –y de intenciones– y varias fotos junto a él. Su nombre es Shaman Durek, un guía espiritual que es conocido por el ser el chamán de la actriz Gwyneth Paltrow. Un perfil de novio bastante alejado a las actuales parejas de miembros de la realeza. Él se define como alguien "innovador evolutivo, espíritu hacker, líder de potenciación de la mujer, activista de derechos humanos". Shaman Durek sufrió un problema de salud con 30 años que le hizo estar clínicamente muerto. Al superarlo, comenzó su carrera espiritual y se convirtió en un líder al que siguen cientos de personas. La princesa Marta Luisa afirma que es su "alma gemela".
When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine. @shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being. I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend. Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next. And to those of you who feel the need to criticize: Hold your horses. It is not up to you to choose for me or to judge me. I don’t choose my man to satisfy any of you or the norms or boxes you have chosen in your mind for me to be in. I don’t thrive there, nor do I exist in your illusion about me. I choose from love. And that’s it. Shaman Durek is merely a man I love spending my time with and who fulfills me. So thank you for respecting my actions and my choice of partner. All I know at this moment is that we love each other and I am super happy. Have a wonderful, loving Sunday and Mother’s Day(for the USA). 📸 @dhendersonphoto #love #unconditionallove #newlove #boyfriend #inlove
"Cuando te encuentras con tu llama gemela, lo sabes. He tenido la suerte de haber conocido el mío.@shamandurek Ha cambiado mi vida, como lo hace con tantos. Me ha hecho darme cuenta de que el amor incondicional realmente existe aquí en este planeta. Él me abraza a todos sin preguntas ni miedo. Me hace reír más que nadie, tiene la más profunda sabiduría para compartir y todos los bits intermedios de la diversidad de su ser. Me siento tan feliz y bendecida por él, que es mi novio. Gracias, mi amor, por incluirme tan generosamente en tu familia. Te amo de esta eternidad a la siguiente", afirma la hija de los reyes Harald y Sonia.
