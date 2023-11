Así suena la nueva canción de los Beatles que recupera la voz de Lennon y la guitarra de Harrison con Inteligencia Artificial

La letra de la canción

I know it's true, it's all because of you

And if I make it through, it's all because of you

And now and then, if we must start again

Well we were not sure, that I love you

I don't want to lose you - oh no, no, no

Lose you or abuse you - oh no, no, no, sweet doll

But if you have to go, away

If you have to go, I know, you never to come

Now and then, I miss you

Oh now and then, I want you

Come back to me, I know, return to me

I know it's true, it's all because of you

And if you go away, I know, you no back to me

I don't want to lose you - oh no, no, no

Abuse you or confuse you - oh no, no, no, sweet doll

But if you had to go, away

Well I won't stop you baby

And if you had to go

Well, you don't believe in we