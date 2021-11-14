La lista de los ganadores de los MTV EMA 2021

Budapest acogía en la noche de este domingo los MTV EMA 2021. He aquí nominados y ganadores (en negrita):

Mejor artista español

Aitana

Mejor artista

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Mejor artista de Pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Mejor canción

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

Mejor vídeo

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side

Taylor Swift – willow

Mejor colaboración

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - GIRL LIKE ME

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix)

Mejor revelación

Giveon Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid LAROI

Mejor artista electrónico

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Mejor artísta de rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

Mejor artista alternativo

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

WILLOW

YUNGBLUD

Mejor artista latino

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Mejor intérprete de Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Mejor artista de K-Pop

BTS

LISA Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ TWICE

Mejor banda

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin