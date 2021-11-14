La lista de los ganadores de los MTV EMA 2021

Budapest acogía en la noche de este domingo los MTV EMA 2021. He aquí nominados y ganadores (en negrita):
Mejor artista español
Aitana
Mejor artista
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Mejor artista de Pop
BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Mejor canción
Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Vídeo oficial de 'Bad habits', de Ed Sheeran, 'Mejor canción' en los EMA /
Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
Mejor vídeo
Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
MONTERO, mejor vídeo del año en los EMA MTV
Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side
Taylor Swift – willow
Mejor colaboración
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - GIRL LIKE ME
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
Doja Cat & SZA en 'Kiss me moore'. /
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix)
Mejor revelación
Giveon Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid LAROI
Mejor artista electrónico
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Mejor artísta de rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers
Mejor artista alternativo
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
WILLOW
YUNGBLUD
Mejor artista latino
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Mejor intérprete de Hip Hop
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Mejor artista de K-Pop
BTS
LISA Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ TWICE
Mejor banda
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
