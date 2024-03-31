Las fotos de la Puerta del Príncipe de la corrida de toros del Domingo de Resurrección en Sevilla

31 Mar, 2024 21:37

Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. ALFONSO GUERRA Y PABLO GUTIERREZ ALVIZ
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. MANUEL MARTIN NIETO Y MARTIN MORILLA
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. MANUEL RUIZ ROJAS Y MARIONA POU
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. FERNANDO SAMPEDRO E IRENE AVILA
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. RICARDO GALLARDO, M.PAZ ASTORGA Y PILAR GARCIA
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. PEDRO PEREZ, CHICOTE Y JAIME DE PEDRO
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. MIGUEL GALLEGO Y ROSA GARCIA
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. CARLOS RODRIGUEZ Y LIDIA GALLEGO
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. JM GARCIA QUILES Y LUIS CUERVAS
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. JOSE LUIS CABEZA
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. ANTONIO ROMERO Y RAFAEL RUIZ, LOS DEL RIO
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. JOSE LUIS GARCIA PALACIOS Y ROCIO FAURE
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. EVELIA RINCON Y RICARDO VILLENA
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. JOSE LUIS SANZ Y LOS DEL RIO
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. MANUEL MARCHENA Y PEPE COBO
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. PATRICIA DEL POZO
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. ANTONIO PULIDO, con su hijo, del mismo nombre.
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. IGNACIO, JULIO Y PABLO DE LA PUERTA
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. MIGUEL BAEZ, LITRI
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. JUAN DE LA ROSA, BLANCA GASTALVER, MINERVA SALAS, SILVIA POZAS
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. CASILDA Y SU MADRE
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. CAYETANA RIVERA Y MANUEL VEGA
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. CRISTINA YBARRA Y ENRIQUE MORENO DE LA COVA
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. ALVARO DOMECQ
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. JOAQUIN SANCHEZ Y SUSANA SABORIDO
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. JOSE JOAQUIN GALLARDO Y REYES VEGA
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. LUCIA Y NURIA GONZALEZ
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. LUIS HALCON, MARIAS RODRIGUEDE Y JOSE LUIS SANZ
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. GONZALO DE MADARIAGA Y MARIA GABRIELA DE MADARIAGA
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. TERESA BACA
Toros. Puerta del Príncipe. ROCIO PERALTA Y CAYETANO GARCIA
