Este es el listado completo de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023

El listado al completo de todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023 que han estimado oportuno la Academia de Hollywood y que este año celebra su 95ª edición con grandes favoritas como "The Fabelmans", de Steven Spielberg, y “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, de Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, como favoritas en las categorías principales, y otros títulos como el biopic "Elvis" o la secuela de "Avatar" para optar a los premios técnicos.
La edición anterior quedó eclipsada por el momento tenso y desagradable de Will Smith cuando agredió con una bofetada al cómico Chris Rock cuando éste hizo una broma sobra la calvicie de Jada Smith.
Nominados a la mejor película
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fablemans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Nominados a mejor dirección
- Martin McDonagh por The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert por Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg por The Fabelmans
- Todd Field por Tár
- Ruben Östlund por Triangle of sadness
Nominaciones a mejor actriz
- Cate Blanchett por Tár
- Ana de Armas por Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough por To Leslie
- Michelle Williams por The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh por Everything Everywhere All at Once
Nominaciones a mejor actor
- Austin Butler por Elvis
- Colin Farrell por The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser por The Whale
- Paul Mescal por Aftersun
- Bill Nighy por Living
Mejores efectos especiales
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Nominados al mejor montaje
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Nominados a mejor diseño de producción
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The way of water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fablemans
Nominados a mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Nominados a mejor película de animación
- Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- El gato con botas: el último deseo
- The Sea Beast
- Red
Nominaciones a mejor película internacional
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Bélgica)
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)
- EO (Polonia)
- The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)
Nominaciones a mejor corto documental
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Nominados a mejor documental
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- Navalny
Nominaciones mejor canción original
- “Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “This Is A Life” de Everything Everywhere All at Once
- “Naatu Naatu” de RRR
- “Applause” de Tell It like a Woman
- “Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick
Nominados a mejor actor de reparto
- Brendan Gleeson por The Banshees of Inisherin
- Bryan Tyree Henry por Causeway
- Judd Hirsch por The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan por The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan por Everything Everywhere All at Once
Nominaciones a mejor cortometraje de animación
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Nominaciones a mejor cortometraje de acción
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The red suitcase
Nominaciones a mejor guión original
- Almas en pena de Inisherin
- Todo a la vez en todas partes
- Los Fabelman
- Tár
- El triángulo de la tristeza
Nominaciones a mejor guión adaptado
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Ellas hablan
Nominaciones mejor banda sonora
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Nominaciones a mejor sonido
- Todo a la vez en todas partes
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Nominaciones mejor vestuario
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere all at Once
Nominadas a mejor actriz de reparto
- Angela Bassett por Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau por La Ballena
- Kerry Condon por Las Almas perdidas de Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis por Todo a la vez en todas partes
- Stephanie Hsu, por Todo a la vez en todas partes
