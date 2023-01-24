Este es el listado completo de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023

El listado al completo de todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023 que han estimado oportuno la Academia de Hollywood y que este año celebra su 95ª edición con grandes favoritas como "The Fabelmans", de Steven Spielberg, y “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, de Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, como favoritas en las categorías principales, y otros títulos como el biopic "Elvis" o la secuela de "Avatar" para optar a los premios técnicos.

La edición anterior quedó eclipsada por el momento tenso y desagradable de Will Smith cuando agredió con una bofetada al cómico Chris Rock cuando éste hizo una broma sobra la calvicie de Jada Smith.

Nominados a la mejor película

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fablemans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Nominados a mejor dirección

Martin McDonagh por The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert por Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg por The Fabelmans

Todd Field por Tár

Ruben Östlund por Triangle of sadness

Nominaciones a mejor actriz

Cate Blanchett por Tár

Ana de Armas por Blonde

Andrea Riseborough por To Leslie

Michelle Williams por The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh por Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nominaciones a mejor actor

Austin Butler por Elvis

Colin Farrell por The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser por The Whale

Paul Mescal por Aftersun

Bill Nighy por Living

Mejores efectos especiales

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Nominados al mejor montaje

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Nominados a mejor diseño de producción

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The way of water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fablemans

Nominados a mejor maquillaje y peluquería

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Nominados a mejor película de animación

Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

El gato con botas: el último deseo

The Sea Beast

Red

Nominaciones a mejor película internacional

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Bélgica)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)

EO (Polonia)

The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)

Nominaciones a mejor corto documental

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Nominados a mejor documental

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Navalny

Nominaciones mejor canción original

“Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“This Is A Life” de Everything Everywhere All at Once

“Naatu Naatu” de RRR

“Applause” de Tell It like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick

Nominados a mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson por The Banshees of Inisherin

Bryan Tyree Henry por Causeway

Judd Hirsch por The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan por The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan por Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nominaciones a mejor cortometraje de animación

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Nominaciones a mejor cortometraje de acción

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The red suitcase

Nominaciones a mejor guión original

Almas en pena de Inisherin

Todo a la vez en todas partes

Los Fabelman

Tár

El triángulo de la tristeza

Nominaciones a mejor guión adaptado

Sin novedad en el frente

Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Ellas hablan

Nominaciones mejor banda sonora

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Nominaciones a mejor sonido

Todo a la vez en todas partes

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Nominaciones mejor vestuario

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere all at Once

Nominadas a mejor actriz de reparto