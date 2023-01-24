TEMAS: Patinete Metro Sevilla Osasuna - Sevilla SIMOF 2023 Fichajes Sevilla FC Frío Sevilla Ronda Norte Sevilla Residuos Peligrosos Bares Antiguos Sevilla Premios Goya Sevilla

Cine

Este es el listado completo de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023

El director de cine mexicano Guillermo del Toro, en una fotografía de archivo / EFE

El listado al completo de todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023 que han estimado oportuno la Academia de Hollywood y que este año celebra su 95ª edición con grandes favoritas como "The Fabelmans", de Steven Spielberg, y “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, de Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, como favoritas en las categorías principales, y otros títulos como el biopic "Elvis" o la secuela de "Avatar" para optar a los premios técnicos.

La edición anterior quedó eclipsada por el momento tenso y desagradable de Will Smith cuando agredió con una bofetada al cómico Chris Rock cuando éste hizo una broma sobra la calvicie de Jada Smith. 

Nominados a la mejor película

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fablemans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Women Talking

Nominados a mejor dirección

  • Martin McDonagh por The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert por Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Steven Spielberg por The Fabelmans
  • Todd Field por Tár
  • Ruben Östlund por Triangle of sadness

Nominaciones a mejor actriz

  • Cate Blanchett por Tár
  • Ana de Armas por Blonde
  • Andrea Riseborough por To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams por The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh por Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nominaciones a mejor actor

  • Austin Butler por Elvis
  • Colin Farrell por The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser por The Whale
  • Paul Mescal por Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy por Living

Mejores efectos especiales

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Nominados al mejor montaje

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Nominados a mejor diseño de producción

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The way of water
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fablemans

Nominados a mejor maquillaje y peluquería

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • The Whale

Nominados a mejor película de animación

  • Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • El gato con botas: el último deseo
  • The Sea Beast
  • Red

Nominaciones a mejor película internacional

  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
  • Close (Bélgica)
  • All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)
  • EO (Polonia)
  • The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)

Nominaciones a mejor corto documental

  • The Elephant Whisperers
  • Haulout
  • How Do You Measure a Year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gate

Nominados a mejor documental

  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • Navalny

Nominaciones mejor canción original

  • “Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • “This Is A Life” de Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • “Naatu Naatu” de RRR
  • “Applause” de Tell It like a Woman
  • “Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick

Nominados a mejor actor de reparto

  • Brendan Gleeson por The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Bryan Tyree Henry por Causeway
  • Judd Hirsch por The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan por The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan por Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nominaciones a mejor cortometraje de animación

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Nominaciones a mejor cortometraje de acción

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The red suitcase

Nominaciones a mejor guión original

  • Almas en pena de Inisherin
  • Todo a la vez en todas partes
  • Los Fabelman
  • Tár
  • El triángulo de la tristeza

Nominaciones a mejor guión adaptado

  • Sin novedad en el frente
  • Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Ellas hablan

Nominaciones mejor banda sonora

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans

Nominaciones a mejor sonido

  • Todo a la vez en todas partes
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Nominaciones mejor vestuario

  • Babylon
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere all at Once

Nominadas a mejor actriz de reparto

  • Angela Bassett por Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau por La Ballena
  • Kerry Condon por Las Almas perdidas de Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis por Todo a la vez en todas partes
  • Stephanie Hsu, por Todo a la vez en todas partes

