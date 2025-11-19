The Game Awards 2025: Estos son todos los mejores juegos nominados en las diferentes categorías
'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33' es el título que logra más nominaciones. La gala será el 11 de diciembre.
La sorpresa del año empieza por Arc y termina en Raiders: análisis del inesperado extraction shooters
Con la Navidad acercándose, la industria del videojuego se prepara para su noche más importante. The Game Awards 2025 tendrá lugar el próximo 11 de diciembre y ya conocemos la lista completa de nominados que competirán en las diferentes categorías, incluyendo el prestigioso galardón al Juego del Año (GOTY).
Este año destaca especialmente Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, que además de estar nominado al GOTY, lidera las nominaciones apareciendo en múltiples categorías, incluyendo Mejor Dirección, Mejor Narrativa, Mejor Dirección de Arte y Mejor Juego Indie.
Juego del Año
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Mejor Dirección
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades 2
- Split Fiction
Mejor Narrativa
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Silent Hill f
Mejor Dirección de Arte
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Mejor Música y Banda Sonora
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Hades 2
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Ghost of Yotei
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Mejor Diseño de Audio
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Silent Hill f
Mejor Actuación
- Ben Starr
- Charlie Cox
- Erika Ishii
- Jennifer English
- Konatsu Kato
- Troy Baker
Mejor Juego Indie
- Absolum
- Ball x Pit
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Mejor Debut Indie
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Despelote
- Dispatch
- Megabonk
Mejor Juego para Móviles
- Destiny: Rising
- Persona 5: The Phantom X
- Sonic Rumble
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- Wuthering Waves
Mejor Juego de Realidad Virtual o Aumentada
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Arken Age
- Ghost Town
- Marvel’s Deadpool VR
- The Midnight Walk
Mejor Juego de Acción
- Battlefield 6
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Hades 2
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Split Fiction
Mejor Juego RPG
- Avowed
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- The Outer Worlds 2
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Mejor Juego de Lucha
- 2XKO
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage
Mejor Juego Familiar
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- LEGO Party!
- LEGO Voyagers
- Mario Kart World
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Split Fiction
Mejor Juego de Gestión y Estrategia
- The Alters
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Sid Meier’s Civilization 7
- Tempest Rising
- Two Point Museum
Mejor Juego Deportivo o de Velocidad
- EA Sports FC 26
- F1 25
- Mario Kart World
- Rematch
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Mejor Juego Multijugador
- ARC Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Peak
- Split Fiction
Juegos por el Cambio Social
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- Consume Me
- Despelote
- South of Midnight
- Wanderstop (Ivy Road)
Mejor Juego Servicio
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel Rivals
- No Man’s Sky
Mejor Apoyo a la Comunidad
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 16
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
Mejor Adaptación de un Videojuego
- A Minecraft Movie
- Devil May Cry
- The Last of Us’(temporada 2)
- Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
- Until Dawn
Juego Más Esperado
- 007 First Light
- GTA 6
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Witcher 4
Premio a la Innovación y Accesibilidad
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Atomfall
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- EA Sports FC 26
- South of Midnight
Mejor Juego de Esports
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Mejor Atleta de Esports
- brawk
- Chovy
- f0rsakeN
- Kakeru
- MenaRD
- Zyw0o
Mejor Equipo de Esports
- Gen.G - League of Legends
- NRG - Valorant
- Team Falcons - DOTA 2
- Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2
Creador de Contenido del Año
- Caedrel
- Kai Cenat
- MoistCr1TiKaL
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut
También te puede interesar