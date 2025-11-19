The Game Awards 2025: Estos son todos los mejores juegos nominados en las diferentes categorías

'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33' es el título que logra más nominaciones. La gala será el 11 de diciembre.

Los nominados a Mejor Juego del Año 2025
19 de noviembre 2025 - 16:00

Con la Navidad acercándose, la industria del videojuego se prepara para su noche más importante. The Game Awards 2025 tendrá lugar el próximo 11 de diciembre y ya conocemos la lista completa de nominados que competirán en las diferentes categorías, incluyendo el prestigioso galardón al Juego del Año (GOTY).

Este año destaca especialmente Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, que además de estar nominado al GOTY, lidera las nominaciones apareciendo en múltiples categorías, incluyendo Mejor Dirección, Mejor Narrativa, Mejor Dirección de Arte y Mejor Juego Indie.

Juego del Año

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Mejor Dirección

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hades 2
  • Split Fiction

Mejor Narrativa

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
  • Silent Hill f

Mejor Dirección de Arte

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hades 2
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Mejor Música y Banda Sonora

  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Hades 2
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Mejor Diseño de Audio

  • Battlefield 6
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Silent Hill f

Mejor Actuación

  • Ben Starr
  • Charlie Cox
  • Erika Ishii
  • Jennifer English
  • Konatsu Kato
  • Troy Baker

Mejor Juego Indie

  • Absolum
  • Ball x Pit
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Hades 2
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Mejor Debut Indie

  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Despelote
  • Dispatch
  • Megabonk

Mejor Juego para Móviles

  • Destiny: Rising
  • Persona 5: The Phantom X
  • Sonic Rumble
  • Umamusume: Pretty Derby
  • Wuthering Waves

Mejor Juego de Realidad Virtual o Aumentada

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion
  • Arken Age
  • Ghost Town
  • Marvel’s Deadpool VR
  • The Midnight Walk

Mejor Juego de Acción

  • Battlefield 6
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • Hades 2
  • Ninja Gaiden 4
  • Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Split Fiction

Mejor Juego RPG

  • Avowed
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
  • The Outer Worlds 2
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Mejor Juego de Lucha

  • 2XKO
  • Capcom Fighting Collection 2
  • Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
  • Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
  • Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Mejor Juego Familiar

  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • LEGO Party!
  • LEGO Voyagers
  • Mario Kart World
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
  • Split Fiction

Mejor Juego de Gestión y Estrategia

  • The Alters
  • FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles
  • Jurassic World Evolution 3
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization 7
  • Tempest Rising
  • Two Point Museum

Mejor Juego Deportivo o de Velocidad

  • EA Sports FC 26
  • F1 25
  • Mario Kart World
  • Rematch
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Mejor Juego Multijugador

  • ARC Raiders
  • Battlefield 6
  • Elden Ring Nightreign
  • Peak
  • Split Fiction

Juegos por el Cambio Social

  • Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
  • Consume Me
  • Despelote
  • South of Midnight
  • Wanderstop (Ivy Road)

Mejor Juego Servicio

  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • Marvel Rivals
  • No Man’s Sky

Mejor Apoyo a la Comunidad

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man’s Sky

Mejor Adaptación de un Videojuego

  • A Minecraft Movie
  • Devil May Cry
  • The Last of Us’(temporada 2)
  • Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
  • Until Dawn

Juego Más Esperado

  • 007 First Light
  • GTA 6
  • Marvel’s Wolverine
  • Resident Evil Requiem
  • The Witcher 4

Premio a la Innovación y Accesibilidad

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows
  • Atomfall
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • EA Sports FC 26
  • South of Midnight

Mejor Juego de Esports

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Mejor Atleta de Esports

  • brawk
  • Chovy
  • f0rsakeN
  • Kakeru
  • MenaRD
  • Zyw0o

Mejor Equipo de Esports

  • Gen.G - League of Legends
  • NRG - Valorant
  • Team Falcons - DOTA 2
  • Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2

Creador de Contenido del Año

  • Caedrel
  • Kai Cenat
  • MoistCr1TiKaL
  • Sakura Miko
  • The Burnt Peanut

