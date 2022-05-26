Datos y curiosidades de la finales de las finales de la Champions League

JUGADORES CON MÁS TÍTULOS: Francisco Gento (Real Madrid 6), Cristiano Ronaldo (5, Manchester United, Real Madrid), Paolo Maldini (5, Milan), Alfredo Di Stéfano (5, Real Madrid) y José María Zárraga (5, Real Madrid).
JUGADORES CON MÁS TÍTULOS CHAMPIONS (CON 4 FINALES JUGADAS AL MENOS): Cristiano Ronaldo (5, Manchester United, Real Madrid), Gareth Bale (4, Real Madrid), Karim Benzema (4, Real Madrid), Dani Carvajal (4, Real Madrid), Andrés Iniesta (4, Barcelona), Isco Alarcón (4, Real Madrid), Marcelo (4, Real Madrid), Luka Modric (4, Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (4, Real Madrid), Clarence Seedorf (4, Ajax, Real Madrid, Milán).
JUGADORES CON MÁS FINALES DISPUTADAS: Francisco Gento (8, Real Madrid), Paolo Maldini (8, Milan), Alfredo di Stéfano (7, Real Madrid), Cristiano Ronaldo (6, Manchester United, Real Madrid).
JUGADORES CON MÁS FINALES DE CHAMPIONS DISPUTADAS: Paolo Maldini (6, Milan), Cristiano Ronaldo (6, Manchester United, Real Madrid), Patrice Evra (5, Mónaco, Manchester United, Juventus), Clarence Seedorf (5, Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan), Edwin van der Sar (5, Ajax , Manchester United).
MÁXIMO GOLEADOR DE LAS FINALES: Alfredo Di Stéfano (7, Real Madrid), Ferenc Puskás (7, Real Madrid), Cristiano Ronaldo (4, Manchester United/Real Madrid).
MÁXIMO GOLEADOR DE LAS FINALES DE CHAMPIONS: Cristiano Ronaldo (4, Manchester United, Real Madrid), Gareth Bale (3, Real Madrid).
MÁS GOLES DE UN JUGADOR EN UNA FINAL: Ferenc Puskás (4/Real Madrid 7-3 Eintracht Fráncfort, 18/05/1960).
MÁS GOLES DE UN JUGADOR EN UNA FINAL DE CHAMPIONS: Gareth Bale (2/Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool, 26/05/2018), Hernán Crespo (2/Milan 3-3 Liverpool (2-3 pens) 25/05/2005), Filippo Inzaghi (2/Milán 2-1 Liverpool, 23/05/2007), Daniele Massaro (2/Milán 4-0 Barcelona, 18/05/1994), Diego Milito (2/Bayern 0-2 Inter de Milán, 22/05/2010), Karl-Heinz Riedle (2/Borussia Dortmund - Juventus 3-1, 28/05/1997), Cristiano Ronaldo (2/Juventus - Real Madrid 1-4, 03/06/2017).
ENTRENADOR CON MÁS TÍTULOS: Bob Paisley (3/Liverpool 1977, 1978, 1981), Carlo Ancelotti (3/Milan 2003, 2007, Real Madrid 2014) y Zinedine Zidane (3/Real Madrid 2016, 2017, 2018).
ENTRENADOR CON MÁS TÍTULOS DE CHAMPIONS: Carlo Ancelotti (3/Milán 2003, 2007, Real Madrid 2014) y Zinedine Zidane (3/Real Madrid 2016, 2017, 2018).
TÉCNICO CON MÁS FINALES EN CHAMPIONS: Marcello Lippi (4/Juventus 1996, 1997, 1998, 2003), Sir Alex Ferguson (4/Manchester United 1999, 2008, 2009, 2011), Carlo Ancelotti (4/Milan 2003, 2005, 2007, Real Madrid 2014) y Miguel Muñoz (4/Real Madrid 1960, 1962, 1964, 1966).
TÉCNICO CON MÁS VICTORIAS SEGUIDAS EN UNA FINAL: Zinedine Zidane (3/Real Madrid 2016, 2017, 2018).
TÉCNICO CON MÁS VICTORIAS EN FINALES CON MÁS DE UN CLUB: Carlo Ancelotti (3/Milan 2003, 2007, Real Madrid 2014), Ernst Happel (2/Feyenoord 1970, Hamburgo 1983), Jupp Heynckes (2/Real Madrid 1998, Bayern Múnich 2013), Ottmar Hitzfeld (2/Borussia Dortmund 1997, Bayern Múnich2001), José Mourinho (2/Oporto 2004, Inter Milán 2010).
EQUIPO CON MÁS TÍTULOS: Real Madrid (13), Milan (7), Liverpool (6), Bayern Múnich (6), Barcelona (5).
EQUIPO CON MÁS TÍTULOS EN LA ERA CHAMPIONS: Real Madrid (7), Barcelona (4), Milan (3), Bayern Múnich (3).
EQUIPO CON MÁS FINALES PERDIDAS: Juventus (7), Bayern Múnich (5), Benfica (5), Milan (4), Atlético de Madrid (3), Barcelona (3), Real Madrid (3), Liverpool (3).
EQUIPO CON MÁS FINALES PERDIDAS EN LA ERA CHAMPIONS: Juventus (5), Bayern Múnich (3), Milan (3), Atlético de Madrid (2), Manchester United (2), Valencia (2), Liverpool (2).
EQUIPO MÁS VECES FINALISTA (INCLUIDA 21-22): Real Madrid (17), Milan (11), Bayern Múnich (11), Liverpool (10), Juventus (9), Barcelona (8).
EQUIPO CON MÁS PRESENCIAS SEGUIDAS EN UNA FINAL: Real Madrid (5/1955/56-1959/60), Milan (3/1992/93-1994/95), Ajax (3/1970/71-1972/73), Benfica (3/1960/61-1962/ 63), Bayern Múnich (3/1973/74-1975/76), Juventus (3/1995/96-1997/98), Real Madrid (3/2015/16-2017/18).
EQUIPO CON MÁS TÍTULOS SEGUIDOS: Real Madrid (5/1955/56-1959/60), Ajax (3/1970/71-1972/73), Bayern München (3/1973/74-1975/76), Real Madrid (3/2015/16-2017 /18).
EQUIPO CON MÁS DERROTAS SEGUIDAS EN UNA FINAL: Juventus (2/1996/97-1997/98) y Valencia (2/1999/2000-2000/01).
EQUIPO MÁS GOLEADOR DE LAS FINALES: Real Madrid (42), Milan (22), Bayern Múnich (15), Barcelona (13), Liverpool (13).
EQUIPO CON MÁS GOLES RECIBIDOS EN LAS FINALES: Real Madrid (23), Juventus (14), Benfica (13), Milan (11), Bayern Múnich (11), Liverpool (11).
VICTORIA MÁS AMPLIA: 7-3 Real Madrid - Eintracht Fráncfort (18/05/1960); 4-0 Bayern Múnich-Atlético de Madrid (17/05/1974 - repetición, final inicial terminada 1-1); 4-0 Milán-Steaua Bucarest (24/05/1989); 4-0 Milán-Barcelona (18/05/1994).
FINAL CON MÁS GOLES: Real Madrid 7-3 Eintracht Fráncfort (18/05/1960).
FINAL CON MÁS GOLES EN LA ERA CHAMPIONS: Liverpool 3-3 Milan (3-2 en la tanda de penaltis, 25/05/2005).
JUGADOR MÁS VETERANO EN UNA FINAL: 41 años y 86 días - Dino Zoff (Hamburgo - Juventus 1-0 , 1982/83).
GOLEADOR EN UNA FINAL MÁS VETERANO: 36 años y 333 días-Paolo Maldini (Milan 3-3 ?Liverpool, 2-3 penaltis-2004/05).
FINALISTA CAMPEÓN MÁS VETERANO: 38 años y 331 días - Paolo Maldini (Milan 2-1 Liverpool, 2006/07).
FINALISTA PERDEDOR MÁS VETERANO: 41 años y 86 días -Dino Zoff (Hamburgo - Juventus 1-0, 1982/83).
JUGADOR MÁS JOVEN EN DISPUTAR UNA FINAL: 18 años y 139 días - Antonio Simões (Benfica 5-3 Real Madrid, 1961/62).
JUGADOR MÁS JOVEN EN MARCAR EN UNA FINAL: 18 años y 327 días - Patrick Kluivert (Ajax 1-0 Milan, 1994/95).
JUGADOR MÁS JOVEN EN GANAR UNA FINAL: 18 años y 139 días - Antonio Simões (Benfica 5-3 Real Madrid, 1961/62).
JUGADOR MÁS JOVEN EN PERDER UNA FINAL: 18 años y 307 días - Kiki Musampa (Ajax 1-1 Juventus, 2-4 penaltis, 1995/96).
FINALES DECANTADAS EN LA PRÓRROGA: Real Madrid 3-2 Milan (1957/58 - 2-2 tras 90 minutos) Manchester United 4-1 Benfica (1967/68 - 1-1 tras 90 minutos) Feyenoord 2-1 Celtic (1969/70 - 1-1 tras 90 minutos) Sampdoria 0-1 Barcelona (1991/92 - 0-0 tras 90 minutos) Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético de Madrid (2013/14 - 1-1 tras 90 minutos).
FINALES RESUELTAS EN LA TANDA DE PENALTIS: Liverpool 1-1 Roma (1983/84 - 4-2 en los penaltis) Steaua Bucarest 0-0 Barcelona (1985/86 - 2-0 en los penaltis) PSV Eindhoven 0-0 Benfica (1987/88 - 6-5 en los penaltis) Estrella Roja 0-0 Marsella (1990/91 - 5-3 en los penaltis) Juventus 1-1 Ajax (1995/96 - 4-2 en los penaltis) Bayern Múnich 1-1 Valencia (2000/01 - 5-4 en los penaltis) Juventus 0-0 Milan (2002/03 - 2-3 en los penaltis) Milan 3-3 Liverpool (2004/05 - 2-3 en los penaltis) Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea (2007/08 - 6-5 en los penaltis) Bayern Múnich 1-1 Chelsea (2011/12 - 3-4 en los penaltis) Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético de Madrid (2015/16 - 5-3 en los penaltis).
EQUIPO CON MEJOR PORCENTAJE DE FINALES GANADAS: 100% Nottingham Forest y Oporto, con 2; Aston Villa, Estrella Roja, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven, con 1. 81% Real Madrid (13 ganadas y tres perdidas).
PAÍSES CON MÁS EQUIPOS FINALISTAS: Inglaterra 9 (Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur), Italia 6 (Milan, Fiorentina, Inter Milan, Juventus, Roma, Sampdoria), Alemania 6 (Bayern Múnich, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Eintracht Fráncfort, Hamburgo, Bayer Leverkusen), Francia 5 (PSG, Marsella, Mónaco, Saint-Étienne, Stade de Reims), España 4 (Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Valencia).
PAÍS CON MÁS CAMPEONES DIFERENTES: Inglaterra 5 (Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest), Italia 3 (Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus), Países Bajos 3 (Ajax, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven), Alemania 3 (Bayern Múnich, Borussia Dortmund, Hamburgo), España 2 (Barcelona, Real Madrid), Portugal 2 (Benfica, Oporto).
