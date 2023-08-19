-
La capital hispalense ocupa el puesto 31 en el ranking europeo de ciudades con mayor masificación turística, elaborado por el portal de alquileres turísticos Holidu. Sevilla es la segunda ciudad española de la lista tras Barcelona (puesto 20) y se sitúa por delante de Madrid, que ocupa la plaza 33.
La capital andaluza atrae a dos millones de viajeros y tiene 695.000 residentes, lo que resulta en una relación de turistas por habitante de 2,90. La ciudad condal tiene una tasa de 4,80 turistas por habitante, ya que recibe a 7 millones de viajeros anuales y tiene una población de 1,45 millones de habitantes. Madrid, por otro lado, registra dos turistas por habitante al recibir 5,59 millones de viajeros de forma anual en una población de 2,8 millones de madrileños.
Repasamos este ranking europeo al completo con los indicadores detallados:
Población: 41.671
Turistas: 1.500.000
Turistas por habitante: 36
Población: 261.905
Turistas: 5.595.500
Turistas por habitante: 21
Población: 118.284
Turistas: 2.500.000
Turistas por habitante: 21
Población: 115.490
Turistas: 2.414.800
Turistas por habitante: 21
Población: 122.853
Turistas: 2.000.000
Turistas por habitante: 16
Población: 382.258
Turistas: 5.125.700
Turistas por habitante: 13
Población: 225.500
Turistas: 3.034.600
Turistas por habitante: 13
Población: 729.000
Turistas: 8.835.400
Turistas por habitante: 12
Población: 482.000
Turistas: 5.462.100
Turistas por habitante: 11
Población: 418.000
Turistas: 4.000.000
Turistas por habitante: 10
Población: 2.152.000
Turistas: 19.087.900
Turistas por habitante: 9
Población: 273.000
Turistas: 2.491.700
Turistas por habitante: 9
Población: 1.193.000
Turistas: 9.150.900
Turistas por habitante: 8
Población: 772.000
Turistas: 6.301.300
Turistas por habitante: 8
Población: 343.000
Turistas: 2.582.700
Turistas por habitante: 8
Población: 449.000
Turistas: 3.100.000
Turistas por habitante: 7
Población: 563.000
Turistas: 3.639.900
Turistas por habitante: 6
Población: 499.000
Turistas: 3.185.600
Turistas por habitante: 6
Población: 2.426.356
Turistas: 13.332.100
Turistas por habitante: 5
Población: 1.455.000
Turistas: 7.016.600
Turistas por habitante: 5
Población: 1.306.000
Turistas: 6.604.400
Turistas por habitante: 5
Población: 2.649.000
Turistas: 10.317.000
Turistas por habitante: 4
Población: 1.540.000
Turistas: 6.634.700
Turistas por habitante: 4
Población: 1.195.000
Turistas: 4.205.500
Turistas por habitante: 4
Población: 740.000
Turistas: 2.910.000
Turistas por habitante: 4
Población: 753.056
Turistas: 2.728.100
Turistas por habitante: 4
Población: 744.000
Turistas: 2.721.900
Turistas por habitante: 4
Población: 415.000
Turistas: 1.600.000
Turistas por habitante: 4
Población: 7.074.000
Turistas: 19.559.900
Turistas por habitante: 3
Población: 1.000.000
Turistas: 2.920.800
Turistas por habitante: 3
Población: 695.000
Turistas: 2.000.000
Turistas por habitante: 3
Población: 3.387.000
Turistas: 6.195.800
Turistas por habitante: 2
Población: 2.824.000
Turistas: 5.597.800
Turistas por habitante: 2
Población: 2.110.000
Turistas: 4.276.000
Turistas por habitante: 2
Población: 1.825.000
Turistas: 4.025.400
Turistas por habitante: 2
