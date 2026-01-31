El desfile de Carmen Latorre en Simof 2026, todas las fotos
La diseñadora desarrolla toda una narrativa en torno a las emociones, que recorre a través del color
La diseñadora plantea la colección como un viaje a través de las emociones. En Bailando entre lobos la diseñadora transita por tres estados a través del color. En el primer bloque se observa una flamenca que se mueve entre los tonos oscuros, azules, negros y verdes en diseños más sobrios, con cuellos a la caja y siluetas más relajadas. Los tonos tierra y las faldas más caídas representan la esperanza, que da pasao a una explosión de alegría con rojos, naranjas, azules, amarillos y malvas. A través de los estampados de flores abstractos, la diseñadora refleja ese colofón final de alegría.
La diseñadora lleva a otro nivel el concepto de su colección, no sólo a través de la expresión de las emociones con el color, también con los cortes y siluetas de los trajes de flamenca. Si la tristeza es sinónimo de diseños fluidos y propuestas más vaporosas, a la explosión de color la definen los maxivolantes y el color block en fucsia y turquesa o amarillo y naranja.
1/54El desfile de Carmen Latorre en Simof 2026, todas las fotos/Salva Castizo
