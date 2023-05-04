Las fotos del Sevilla-Espanyol de Liga

  • El Sevilla remontó en la segunda parte el 1-2 con el que se fue el Espanyol al descanso y, con un 3-2, certificó virtualmente su permanencia en la categoría, todo lo contrario que el conjunto catalán, que se queda en una posición crítica.

04 May, 2023 21:40

WHATSAPP TELEGRAM Flipboard

1 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
2 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
3 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
4 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
5 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
6 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
7 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
8 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
9 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
10 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
11 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
12 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
13 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
14 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
15 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
16 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
17 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
18 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
19 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
20 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
21 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
22 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
23 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
24 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
25 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
26 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
27 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
28 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
29 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
30 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
31 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
32 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
33 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
34 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
35 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
36 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
37 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
38 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
39 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
40 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
41 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
42 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
43 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
44 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
45 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
46 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
47 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
48 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
49 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
50 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
51 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
52 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
53 / 53
Las fotos del Sevilla-Español
COMENTAR / VER COMENTARIOS

Comentar

o Regístrate

0 Comentarios

    Más comentarios